It goes without saying that the past year has been extremely challenging for most Americans, as well as small businesses. It’s also safe to say that of the industries that have been hit the hardest, the wedding and events space is right near the top. The pandemic altered life as we once knew it and changed the face of the wedding industry drastically. While vendors are slowly recovering thanks to mass vaccinations and state restrictions being lifted, many businesses are still crippled by the pandemic and may never reach full recovery.