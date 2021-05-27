Looking for Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds? 3 Top Picks

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1.5 trillion assets under management as of the end of April 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

