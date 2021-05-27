newsbreak-logo
Victorinox Cook's Knives are wickedly sharp

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the price, this 5-inch Victorinox Cook's Knife is a bargain. It's the sharpest out-of-the-box knife I've ever encountered. (I use Jamie Oliver's method to sharpen it on a steel.) Because of the plastic handle, it's lighter than most kitchen knives, which takes some getting used to, but this has become the knife I grab first.

