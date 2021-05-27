Why should you wear thermal clothing when doing sports?

Lacking motivation to work out? The fix might be as simple as a wardrobe upgrade with some new cute workout clothes. When you feel like your best self, you’ll be more likely to treat your body better. Plus, squeezing in some exercise feels more fun and less like a chore during summertime (goodbye boring indoor workouts, and hello bike rides and outdoor jogs!), so our exercise outfits should be more fun too. Whether you’re looking for motivation to get sweaty or you plan on living in activewear all season long (same), we’ve rounded up the cutest activewear that summer 2021 has to offer (because you deserve to look as good as a workout makes you feel). Between it-colors (give me all the neon and pastel shades), fabrics made for warmer weather, and trendy new details, your activewear is about to be the chicest section of your wardrobe (watch your back, nap dresses!).