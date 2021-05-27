newsbreak-logo
Public Health Officials Announce 891 New Cases Of Coronavirus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 49% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

