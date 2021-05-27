White Addresses If UFC Would Welcome Sanchez Back After Fabia Split
Dana White is not sure whether to re-welcome Diego Sanchez back into the UFC roster. Sanchez was recently cut from the UFC ahead of his supposed last retirement fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26. The UFC veteran was cut due to his coach/manager Joshua Fabia requesting Sanchez’s medical history from his time with the UFC dating back to 2005. This caused concern from the UFC whether Sanchez was fit to compete and so when asked if he was, “The Nightmare” refused to respond on his lawyer’s advice. He was soon cut after.www.mmanews.com