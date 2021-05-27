White Addresses If UFC Would Welcome Sanchez Back After Fabia Split

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently discussed the events surrounding the release of Diego Sanchez from the UFC. Since retiring in 2017, Michael Bisping has kept busy with his own podcast, as well as balancing broadcast networking duties for the UFC and ESPN. The former middleweight king had a few things to say following the news that the UFC released legend Diego Sanchez. In particular, the UFC commentator added that he should be careful with his phrasing considering the delicacy of the ongoing situation after speaking with Lowkick MMA.