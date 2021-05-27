newsbreak-logo
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan Memorial Day Parade information released

By Kevin J. Moynihan
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very pleased to take this opportunity to invite you and your organization to participate in the Town of New Canaan/VFW Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Monday, May 31, 2021. Every year on Memorial Day we gather to remember with gratitude and honor the proud men and women who...

www.ncadvertiser.com
