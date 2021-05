If you need to talk to a professional, Arizona Resilient is available to all Arizona residents and is a FREE crisis hotline. Dial 2-1-1 to talk to someone today. The coronavirus pandemic has rapidly and unexpectedly changed the way we connect. West Yavapai Guidance Clinic is now offering free webinars to anyone who wishes to join in on the conversations. We know this has been an exceptionally hard year learning to navigate the unexpected. Our webinars are designed to give you tools and coping skills. When you walk away from one of our webinars with one or two new ideas, we have achieved our goal. Please go to our website and check out our upcoming webinars: wygc.org.