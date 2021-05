We are trying to get OneDrive to "work" on a Windows 10 non-persistent Horizon desktop. And by "work" I mean when a user logs into a desktop, OneDrive auto connects to THEIR OneDrive "folder" without having to go through the login/connection settings each time. I started looking at UEM to see if UEM will capture the information I need. Currently my config file for OneDrive looks like the screen shot below and attached. What should the config file look like to capture the user's information for OneDrive? OR is there another way of doing this with GPO, etc.??