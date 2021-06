We want to start 2021 off on the right foot, so to kick off our new year we are talking about common mistakes in business and how to avoid them! We want you to run a successful business, which means avoiding the pitfalls that can be easy to miss when you’re stuck in day-to-day operations. We are regularly involved in strategic planning, forecasting, cash-flow analysis, etc. so we get front row seats to all the action. Today is all about helping you be cognizant, and avoid, the mistakes we often see as virtual CFOs and CPAs working with owners of growing businesses.