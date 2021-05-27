newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Is A Lesson On Tenniscore

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on their game faces to play with members of the Lawn Tennis Association’s youth program. Naturally, the Duchess dressed for the occasion, wearing a cream-colored retro tennis jumper from Polo Ralph Lauren — which she recycled from a 2019 soccer match at Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland — with black capris and her go-to Superga sneakers. And while the couple’s official Instagram account was quick to mark Prince William’s team the winner, with an outfit like Middleton’s, we beg to differ.

