Paul Merson claims Roy Keane would not tolerate what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would
Paul Merson has criticised the atmosphere at Manchester United, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is too concerned about potentially upsetting his players. Merson believes that Solskjaer was “embarrassed” by Villarreal in the Europa League final for failing to react to the Spanish side’s changes, with the Arsenal legend hinting that Solskjaer’s hesitancy regarding substitutions boiled down to a desire to keep everyone happy.punditarena.com