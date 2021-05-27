Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Paul Merson claims Roy Keane would not tolerate what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would

By Darragh Murphy
punditarena.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Merson has criticised the atmosphere at Manchester United, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is too concerned about potentially upsetting his players. Merson believes that Solskjaer was “embarrassed” by Villarreal in the Europa League final for failing to react to the Spanish side’s changes, with the Arsenal legend hinting that Solskjaer’s hesitancy regarding substitutions boiled down to a desire to keep everyone happy.

punditarena.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Sky Sports#Spanish#Arsenal#Norwegian#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguenottinghamforest.news

Roy Keane makes claim about great Nottingham Forest team

Roy Keane has told Sky Sports that the Nottingham Forest team that won the European Cup is one that he would have loved to play in. During a recent chat with Micah Richards, the duo discussed which teams in history they’d most liked to have played in. The ex-Forest midfielder...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Roy Keane questions Harry Kane’s leadership ahead of Euro 2020

Roy Keane has said that he doesn’t believe that England captain Harry Kane is a “good leader.” Keane said he rates the Tottenham Hotspur centre forward as an elite footballer, and urged Manchester United to sign him this summer, regardless of how much it costs. The former Republic of Ireland...
SportsSkySports

Paul Merson's England XI: No Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling starts

Paul Merson picks his England XI to face Croatia, explains why Gareth Southgate's team cannot be taken in by their opponents' poor form, and tips Jude Bellingham to star. 'The Magic Man', who went to two finals tournaments with England in the 1990s, tells Sky Sports why England must approach their opening game with a back three, with a 'cup final' against Scotland coming up after their clash with Croatia.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Roy Keane makes hilarious admission about punditry career

You can’t question his honesty. Roy Keane has established himself as one of the most entertaining analysts on television and his no-nonsense style of punditry earned him an internet series opposite fellow pundit, Micah Richards. In the run-up to Euro 2020, Keane and Richards have been driving around London discussing...
SoccerPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Paul Merson Criticises 'Selfish' Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been the subject of constant criticism this past few weeks. From ex players slamming him for not giving up his spot in the England squad to Henderson being criticised for not letting Dominic Calvert-Lewin take a penalty. Henderson can't seem to catch a break either, the most...
Premier League90min.com

Jesse Lingard tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he 'wants to stay' at Man Utd

Jesse Lingard is understood to have told manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place. The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and was seen as an expendable part of the squad just six months ago, before he stunned the world with an outstanding loan spell with West Ham that nearly saw him included in England's squad for the European Championships.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira revisit Highbury tunnel incident on ITV

Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and Gary Neville have all given their accounts of what happened in the Highbury tunnel 16 years ago. The trio of Keane, Vieira and Neville are currently on punditry duty for ITV Sport for Euro 2020, and were asked by host Mark Pougatch about what really happened before Manchester United’s game against Arsenal in 2005.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Graeme Souness and Roy Keane agree on 'fabulous' Chelsea star Mason Mount

ITV Pundits Roy Keane and Graeme Souness have both heaped praise on Mason Mount ahead of England's game against Scotland on Friday night. Mount enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Chelsea, consistently performing at the heart of the Blues' midfield as Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Manchester City to win the Champions League final in Porto last month.