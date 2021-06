Few golf fans knew Y.E. Yang before the 2009 PGA Championship, but the entire world knew him after a weekend at Hazeltine. The 110th-ranked player in the world at the time, Yang shocked the world, and No. 1 Tiger Woods, by coming from behind after 54 holes to win. It marked the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding at least a share of the lead at the end of 54 holes, and was also the first major victory for an Asian-born player. Can a player like Yang come out of nowhere at the 2021 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, May 20?