States Offer Creative Incentives to Ramp up Vaccine Effort
New York is joining states that are offering financial incentives for people to get vaccinated against covert 19. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will hold a raffle so that 50 12 to 17 year olds could get a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in the state. Ohio has awarded $1 Million to the first winner of its vaccine lottery. And a Dayton area. Teenagers getting a four year college scholarship more than 2.7 million Ohio adults have signed up for the $1 million.search.audioburst.com