Lottery

States Offer Creative Incentives to Ramp up Vaccine Effort

 7 days ago

New York is joining states that are offering financial incentives for people to get vaccinated against covert 19. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will hold a raffle so that 50 12 to 17 year olds could get a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in the state. Ohio has awarded $1 Million to the first winner of its vaccine lottery. And a Dayton area. Teenagers getting a four year college scholarship more than 2.7 million Ohio adults have signed up for the $1 million.

New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Several States Have Introduced Lottery Incentives For Vaccinations: Here's How Much Each Offers

As vaccinations across the country decline, a number of states have begun rolling out incentive programs in hopes of urging more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that vaccination rates have steadily declined on a national level for the past six weeks and officials worry the figures will continue to fall now that the CDC has eased indoor-masking guidelines.
Oregon Statethelundreport.org

Oregon Offering Lottery Prizes As Incentive To Get Vaccinated

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced lottery prizes and scholarships -- including a $1 million prize -- for Oregonians who get a COVID-19 vaccination. The move marks an aggressive step by Oregon to boost its lagging vaccination pace, but it’s not unprecedented. Other states are using prizes and gimmicks to attract people to line up for a shot. Ohio announced a series of $1 million lottery prizes to people who get a COVID-19 vaccination. Maine is offering residents free hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes.
New York City, NYwbgo.org

NY Offering College Scholarships As Vaccine Incentive

Governor Cuomo is giving away college scholarships in an effort to get more younger people to take the coronavirus vaccine. Cuomo says 12 to 17 year olds have a higher coronavirus positivity rate than any other age group in the state and they are the lowest percent vaccinated by far.
PoliticsWREG

These states are offering cash incentives to return to work

(NEXSTAR) – Depending on where you live, you could get paid just for landing a job as states try to get people back to work. The pandemic has forced local politicians to think creatively, and now five states are literally throwing money at the problem. Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Colorado,...
Health9&10 News

Mid-Michigan Health Offering Vaccine Incentive for Employees

A local hospital system is offering an incentive for their employees to get vaccinated against covid-19. Mid-Michigan Health is including any employees who get at least one dose of the vaccine by June 25th, in a raffle to win $1,000. They’ll choose ten winners in all. The hospital’s chief medical...
Woonsocket, RIGreenwichTime

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Public Healthchautauquatoday.com

Statewide 7-day average positivity rate drops to new low

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the statewide seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.67 percent on Sunday, a new low. That marks eight consecutive weeks of decline. The Western New York seven-day average rate also dropped to 1.03 percent on Sunday. Cuomo also announced that more than 19 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state.
Malheur County, ORArgus Observer Online

Vaccine incentives: Health department offers up gift cards for shots

As Malheur County ranks nearly last in the state for COVID-19 vaccine rates, officials are finding creative ways to get people to get their shot. On the heels of Gov. Kate Brown rolling out many cash incentives for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday, the health department is gearing up to pass out some freebies, too. As such, the first 250 people who get vaccines at the agency’s clinic at Four River Cultural Center on Thursday will get a $20 gift card to be used at local businesses.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo calls grieving critics of his $5M COVID book deal ‘stupid’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called the grieving New Yorkers upset over his $5.1 million book deal “stupid” for suggesting he profited from their relatives’ deaths with his pandemic memoir. During a news conference in Buffalo, Cuomo was asked by a reporter to respond to the “allegations out there that...
Onslow County, NCWITN

Vaccine providers offer incentives for last-minute skeptics

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you still haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine, providers are trying to get you off the fence. StarMed, one of the vaccine providers in Onslow County, offers plenty of incentives for you to get your shot this week. Health officials say they hope it will reach...