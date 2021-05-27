States Offer Creative Incentives to Ramp up Vaccine Effort

As Malheur County ranks nearly last in the state for COVID-19 vaccine rates, officials are finding creative ways to get people to get their shot. On the heels of Gov. Kate Brown rolling out many cash incentives for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday, the health department is gearing up to pass out some freebies, too. As such, the first 250 people who get vaccines at the agency’s clinic at Four River Cultural Center on Thursday will get a $20 gift card to be used at local businesses.