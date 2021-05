A Willmar man with an outstanding arrest warrant was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:09 p.m. on May 4, a deputy tried making a traffic stop at the off-ramp of Highway 23 west of Spicer. The suspect car took off eastward on the Highway 23 frontage road at high-speed. The deputy forced the vehicle off the road and into the ditch, disabling the vehicle. At that point the suspect,32-year-old Christopher Mead, of Willmar, refused to exit the vehicle or comply with other orders from law enforcement. Mead, who already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, is currently in the Kandiyohi County jail facing new drug, traffic, drunk driving, and fleeing police charges in addition to the ones in the original warrant.