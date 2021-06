David Luiz will leave Arsenal at the end of his contract in June, sources close to the club confirmed to CBS Sports. Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain center back Luiz was informed at a meeting with the club hierarchy today that they would not be offering him an extension and that though he would depart with what an Arsenal source described as "huge respect for him and his contribution" it was felt that Mikel Arteta's side needed to look to the future in defense.