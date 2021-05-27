Man United are making a mistake by sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ignoring Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino appears to be on his way back to Spurs and Man United are about to make the same mistake again. After losing the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal, Manchester United appear to be on the verge of making the same mistake for the third time. Mauricio Pochettino looks set to be on his way back to Tottenham Hotspur, and Man United are sitting on their hands and persevering with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a manager who has taken the club as far as he possibly can.punditarena.com