Texas State

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison system employee

By Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee diagnosed with COVID-19 ON March 26 died Monday of complications from the virus. Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, an inventory and store specialist with 16 months of service with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.

