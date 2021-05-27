newsbreak-logo
“Your Town: Marshfield” kicks off June 1

By WSAW Staff
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, June 1 the news team at WSAW-TV will feature a series of special reports highlighting “Your Town: Marshfield.”. -Full coverage of Marshfield’s Dairyfest, the city’s annual celebration of agriculture. We’ll be live at the Dairyfest during Sunrise 7 the morning of Friday, June 4. We’ll have live coverage of Friday’s Picnic in the Plaza, Saturday’s Dairyfest Parade, and the 40th annual Pie and Ice Cream social to benefit Upham Mansion.

