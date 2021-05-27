Cancel
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he waited until 100th minute to make first substitution

By Darragh Murphy
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwegian’s game management has come in for considerable criticism after heartbreak for Manchester United in the Europa League final. United lost 11-10 on penalties against Villarreal, with goalkeeper David De Gea the only one of 22 players to miss in the shootout that followed the 1-1 draw and while there were question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s match management, he has defended his decision to wait until the 100th minute to make his first substitution, when Fred replaced Mason Greenwood.

