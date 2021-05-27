Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he waited until 100th minute to make first substitution

When Gary Neville named his Premier League team of the season on Monday Night Football earlier this week, it caused a bit of stir. There were four Manchester United players in it, for starters, and while few would argue against the inclusion of either Bruno Fernandes or Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford’s place felt somewhat generous.His fourth United player was Harry Maguire, a choice that is genuinely open to debate given the lack of outstanding centre-back candidates outside of Ruben Dias. Plenty still questioned Neville’s decision, and some accused him of bias, but the ragged defending on display at Old Trafford...