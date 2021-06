Indiana University has responded to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's May 26 official public opinion calling its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for the fall illegal. Several Statehouse Republicans opposed the policy, which IU announced May 21. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, signed on as one of 19 state legislators to a letter penned by Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, that asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to block IU’s vaccination requirements for the upcoming fall semester. The letter dated May 25 calls on Holcomb to prohibit any state university from mandating vaccines that don’t have full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.