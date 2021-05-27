Cancel
Tomas Ó Sé believes Tyrone ‘tick all the boxes’ as All-Ireland contenders this year

By Daniel Hussey
punditarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tyrone will put down a statement in this year’s championship”. Tomas Ó Sé believes Tyrone “tick all the boxes” as All-Ireland contenders this year, after an impressive start to their Allianz National League campaign. Tyrone lost a close encounter against arch-Ulster rivals Donegal before a come from behind victory away...

punditarena.com
