What is equity release and how does it work?

Echoing Marx, it was Mark Fisher who likened capitalism’s core nature to that of an “abstract parasite, an insatiable vampire and zombie-maker… [where] the living flesh it converts into dead labour is ours, and the zombies it makes are us.” For Fisher, the figure of the zombie represents today’s homo economicus—the human subject under capitalism who has been reconfigured to think of herself, principally and exhaustively, as a competitive market actor. His metaphor points to the bleakness of the general western experience under capitalism. But nowhere is Fisher’s account perhaps more appropriate than in the context of the American labor market and workplace, where disposability and alienation—a zombie’s most archetypal pathologies—are acutely pronounced.