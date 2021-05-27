How to Afford to Buy a New Car While Paying Off Your Student Loans

Millions of borrowers who have been making payments on their student loans during the last year may not realize that they are entitled to a refund. The CARES Act, which Congress enacted last year, temporarily suspended all payments on government-held federal student loans. President Trump extended the moratorium twice to the end of January 2021, and when President Biden took office, he extended the relief further to September 30, 2021. In total, borrowers will have had nearly 19 months of suspended student loan payments by October — and it’s possible the relief could be extended even further.