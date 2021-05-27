newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How to Afford to Buy a New Car While Paying Off Your Student Loans

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Unless you live somewhere that is completely walkable, you probably need a car to get around. However, if you are also budgeting in student loan payments, purchasing a new vehicle may seem impossible. However, buying a car, even when money is tight, is not as hard as you may think. Here is how you can purchase a car and maintain your student loan responsibilities. Don’t Focus on a Brand-New Car Although buying a new car […]

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Car Loans#Student Loan Payments#Money#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Economyfox5atlanta.com

5 ways to pay down your car loan and save money

The average price for a new car is currently $36,744, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. Most Americans can’t afford to pay this out of pocket, which makes taking out a car loan a necessity. Car loans are one of the most common types of consumer loans, and they...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

CheapTickets Will Pay A Year's Worth Of Your Student Loans So You Can Travel

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let this number sink in: Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loans, and the average graduate leaves college with a monthly debt payment of $393 1. With graduation season right around the corner, CheapTickets® is helping young travelers make their student loan payments and take a much-needed break with its Student Loan Vacation Sweepstakes.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

6 Times Refinancing Your Student Loans Is a Bad Idea

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. Should I refinance my student...
EconomyKTEN.com

Pay Off Student Loans or Save For Retirement? Decide in 5 Steps

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. Every financial decision you make...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

If You’ve Been Paying Your Student Loans, You May Be Entitled To A Refund

Millions of borrowers who have been making payments on their student loans during the last year may not realize that they are entitled to a refund. The CARES Act, which Congress enacted last year, temporarily suspended all payments on government-held federal student loans. President Trump extended the moratorium twice to the end of January 2021, and when President Biden took office, he extended the relief further to September 30, 2021. In total, borrowers will have had nearly 19 months of suspended student loan payments by October — and it’s possible the relief could be extended even further.
EducationKTEN.com

The Extended Repayment Plan Could Lower Your Student Loan Payments

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. “I love deadlines. I love...
Economydoughroller.net

Why You Should Keep Paying Your Student Loan During the Pandemic

If you were lucky enough to keep your job during the COVID-19 pandemic, you should keep paying your student loans. While your loans may be on pause, there are real benefits to continuing to make your payments when you can afford them. Federal student loan borrowers exhaled a collective sigh...
Buying Carsfinancebuzz.com

How to Sell a Car That Has a Loan [5 Options]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: I’m Paying My Kids’ Student Loans. Can I Get My Money Back?

I have been paying down my federal parent student loans during the pandemic and haven’t missed a payment. I currently owe about $100,000 for two children to attend college. I am also retired with income coming from my pension, savings and Social Security. Should I not have been paying these loans during the pandemic and wait until Oct. 1 to pay? Should I still pay? Postpone payment? I hope there is some cancelation.
CollegesThe Tab

Great news: You might have to start paying back your student loan earlier

Graduates could be made to start paying their student loans back earlier, under new plans considered by the government to reform how the burden of tuition fees is dealt with. The government is reportedly toying with the idea of either lowering the current £27,295 a year repayment threshold, or extending repayments beyond the current 30-year period.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Should You Pay Off Your Car Loan Early?

Paying off your car loan before the end of the loan term is enticing if you want to lower your monthly debt payments faster. But making that decision really depends on a few different factors like your current interest rate, monthly payment and if you can afford paying the final lump sum.
Personal FinanceCNBC

Pay down your student loans or wait for forgiveness? A financial planner weighs in on the best next step

President Joe Biden's upcoming annual White House budget proposal won't include any student debt forgiveness, according to recent news reports. For nearly 43 million federal borrowers, Friday's news may be disappointing — especially given earlier moves by the Biden administration that suggested a major student loan cancellation policy could be forthcoming. In early April, Biden asked the U.S. Department of Education to review whether his executive authority gives him the ability to enact massive student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. This move gave millions of Americans a glimmer of hope, but we're still await to see the results of this report.
Economymediafeed.org

Here’s what to do when you can’t pay your student loans

According to a 2018 report from the Federal Reserve, more than half of young adults who went to college took on debt of some sort. What’s more, one-fifth of them have fallen behind on their payments. The typical monthly payment is between $200 and $300 per month. The harsh reality...
CollegesForbes

Principal-Only Student Loan Payment: What to Know

Paying off your student loans doesn’t mean just making the minimum payment every month. You can make a principal-only payment, or an extra payment towards your principal balance, to pay off your student loan debt sooner. Here’s what a principal-only student loan payment is and how to make sure you’re...
Personal Financeinfluencive.com

How To Save Money On Student Loans And Start A Business?

Do you have a business idea? Are you so confident that you can succeed and become the next millionaire? That’s an excellent way to start. However, even though we share your vision, it’s worth noting that it’s common for startups to fail, especially at the first hurdle – getting funded. Sometimes too, you can be heavily invested and still fail like Quibi.
EconomyKTEN.com

What Credit Score Is Needed to Buy a Car?

If you want to buy a car, you can probably find someone willing to sell you one and give you a loan, regardless of your credit score. But you might be shocked when you see what it’ll cost you. Car buyers who need a loan and don’t have a good credit score often end up paying more — a lot more.