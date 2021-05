As a meditative song cycle revolving by difficult circumstances—specifically her mother’s bout with breast cancer and the devastation that beset her former hometown in the wake of Hurricane Harvey—Blue Heron Suite finds singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz detouring from both her usual solo style and her ensemble efforts with her super group of sorts, I’m With Her. It’s an album informed by atmospheric ambiance, all fleeting melodies that convey the mood and melancholia that temper those scenarios she shares. The title itself reflects her early encounters with the great blue herons that populated the Texas beaches where she once walked with her mother as a child. She found that the birds stoic presence and sense of calm gave her the inspiration she needed in her quest for optimism, even in the midst of mayhem.