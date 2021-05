Hilton Extends Credit Card Free Night Rewards

I recently laid out several feasible, no-fuss choices for using the Amex Platinum Saks credit. Another equally important credit to focus on is the Amex Business Platinum Dell credit. An annual $200 credit doled out in $100 increments in each half of the year, any cardholders can easily forget to use this credit. On top of that, many cardholders aren’t Dell shoppers normally. And $100 at a time doesn’t fully subsidize much from Dell. Plenty of viable options do exist for the Amex Business Platinum Dell credit, though, and I’ll cover several today. Unfortunately, I don’t have a solution for dealing with Dell’s clunky, 1990’s-feeling website.