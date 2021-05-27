How Gamification Is Changing Advertising

Behind everything we do, there must be a deeper purpose. Fashion leads and shapes ideas on a global level, and we should be doing that not just for the industry, but for business as a whole. As fashion brands look to provide beautiful pieces that may push the boundaries of design, we must also look at how we can adopt a business model that pushes the norms of traditional capitalism. Conscious capitalism can facilitate this transition and support a business model that is not only profitable but encourages social and economic change. Here are a few ways in which fashion brands can embrace conscious capitalism and make being socially responsible the chic way of doing business.