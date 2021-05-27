newsbreak-logo
How Gamification Is Changing Advertising

By Ashira Prossack
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Gamification is more than just a passing buzzword – it's the future of many things, including advertising. To learn more about this, I spoke with Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems, a company disrupting the conventional advertising world through gamification. Versus gamifies advertising so that users are engaging with ads rather than just watching them. It's a more immersive experience for advertising and is especially popular with Gen Z and young Millennial consumers.

