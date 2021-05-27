Dutch Bros' annual 'Drink One for Dane' campaign raises $1.9 million for ALS care

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros Coffee's annual "Drink One for Dane" day raised $1.9 million this year, surpassing the coffee company's goal. Dutch Bros announced earlier this month that the fundraiser would be held on May 14, with a portion of the proceeds from all 400 shops going to ALS research, care, and support. The goal this year was to raise $1.6 million, which would bring the grand total donated over the past 15 years to $10 million.