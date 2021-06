No. 16 Florida State baseball (28-21, 19-16 ACC) will look to salvage the series at No. 23 NC State (28-14, 19-13 ACC) in game three this afternoon. The Seminoles dropped their second straight game by a score of 6-4 last night. The ‘Noles have struggled to keep the top three hitters in NC State’s lineup off the board and haven’t found many timely hits outside of Logan Lacey’s grand slam in game one. For FSU to get the 4th seed in ACCT, they’ll need to win today and they will also need one of Miami or Georgia Tech to lose.