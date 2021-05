Is this where you should be investing your savings?. It’s no secret that many people have taken to investing in classic cars as a fun way to grow their personal wealth. And while we’ve seen values of particular models rise dramatically in recent years, the market in general has surged substantially. As recently declared in a Financial Review article, prices for rare classic cars are skyrocketing “faster than gold.” This has led some to believe that certain classic vehicles are a more stable investment than gold, stocks, cryptocurrency, real estate, etc.