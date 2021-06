State Farm Arena Sets New Industry Standard for Leadership in Zero Waste with TRUE certification from Green Business Certification Inc. ATLANTA – Today, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, announced that Game 4 of the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks earned TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification. This delegation marks the first time a sporting event in the world has received TRUE for events. The game, which was sold out with 16,458 fans in attendance, took place on Sunday, May 30.