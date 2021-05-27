Cancel
Columbus, OH

Alexandra Bergman

Daily Standard
 13 days ago

Alexandra Jean Bergman, 32, entered into the arms of the angels Wednesday, May 19, 2021 unexpectedly. Born May 9, 1989 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul Bergman and Debra Ann Klosterman, Alexandra was a master cosmetologist who practiced at Shear Perfection salon. She was extremely gifted artistically and loved sewing, gardening, cooking and creating. She was a bright, beautiful spirit that didn't meet a stranger. A Glynn county resident for seven years, Alexandra was Catholic by faith and attended St. Xavier Church.

dailystandard.com
Fort Wayne, IN - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Hartman, Jon

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Columbus Academy: Debbie Keeran to cap 42-year career as commencement speaker

Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road in Gahanna, is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. June 7 at its stadium, Hondros Field. Bob Lee, Columbus Academy director of communications and marketing, said the class of 2021 includes 104 students, who are scheduled to attend 72 colleges and universities in 28 states.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus News Alert

COVID-19 vaccine: Columbus sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus: 1. 1400 Parsons Ave (614) 449-9399; 2. 3355 E Livingston Ave (614) 237-3737; 3. 840 W 3rd Ave 614-294-2344; 4. 4485 Refugee Rd (614) 861-7171; 5. 2000 E Main St (614) 252-1064; 6. 1585 Georgesville Square Dr (614) 878-1664; 7. 150 W Sycamore St (614) 340-7980; 8. 1350 N High St (614) 294-1696; 9. 1745 Morse Rd (614) 405-9401; 10. 3600 Soldano Boulevard (614) 274-8108; 11. 3637 S High St (614) 492-1081; 12. 2090 Crown Plaza Dr (614) 326-5650; 13. 199 Graceland Blvd (614) 410-1108; 14. 1177 Polaris Pkwy (614) 430-2445; 15. 7000 E Broad St (614) 575-3741; 16. 1441 Parsons Ave (614) 445-5734; 17. 1375 Chambers Rd (614) 488-4062; 18. 3417 N High St (614) 263-1796; 19. 2161 Eakin Rd (614) 274-7748; 20. 1661 Hilliard Rome Rd 614-529-5110; 21. 3950 Morse Rd 614-476-4224; 22. 6201 E Broad St 614-367-7526; 23. 1040 Polaris Pkwy 614-781-1037; 24. 3445 S High St 614-497-3745; 25. 3583 E Broad St 614-237-9123; 26. 3015 E Livingston Ave 614-236-8622; 27. 2770 W Broad St 614-276-9745; 28. 1280 Demorest Rd 614-279-1962; 29. 3093 Cleveland Ave 614-263-7551; 30. 4890 N High St 614-261-9013; 31. 2150 E Dublin Granville Rd 614-523-1165; 32. 5195 N Hamilton Rd 614-476-0988; 33. 1162 Harrisburg Pike 614-351-0266; 34. 4530 Kenny Rd 614-326-0689; 35. 3900 Morse Rd 614-476-2070; 36. 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive 614-876-7850; 37. 3579 S High St 614-409-0683; 38. 2700 Bethel Rd 614-326-0083; 39. 1221 Georgesville Rd 614-275-9811;
Columbus, OHRecord-Herald

HS students needed for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his office is now accepting applications for the Teen Ambassador Board. The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, online and home schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government.
Columbus, OHexperiencecolumbus.com

Celebrate Graduating Seniors in Columbus

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! The universe sure didn’t make it easy, but hard work and perseverance won out over the trials and tribulations of the last year. Now, it’s time to celebrate. We’ve rounded up some great options for showing the class of 2021 some love this year.
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Church Leader Responds To $10 Million Andre Hill Settlement

Pastor of First Church of God Bishop Timothy Clarke says the $10 million city settlement with the family of Andre Hill can never replace him, but it does offer some benefit. “It isn’t the amount of money because no money will bring those persons back,” said Bishop Timothy Clarke. “But what it does say is that the life of a black person does have value.”
Columbus, OHNew Pittsburgh Courier

Black people got Ma’Khia killed

AFRO – Moments before three guilty verdicts in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin came down and exaltation erupted across the country, in Columbus, Ohio 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fighting for her life. It only took seconds for her to lose that fight. Millions have...
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Gahanna Lincoln: Graduation slated May 29 at Schottenstein Center

Gahanna Lincoln High School is expected to graduate 561 seniors starting at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive in Columbus, with limited seating for guests. Due to reduced capacity requirements issued by the venue and Franklin County Public Health because of the COVID-19 coronavirus...
Franklin County, OH
Foltz family files wrongful death suit

Foltz family files wrongful death suit

The law firm representing the family of Stone Foltz has filed a civil lawsuit in Franklin County. Cooper Elliott, who represents the Foltz family, on Tuesday filed a civil complaint in Franklin County Common Pleas Court seeking damages for the wrongful death of Foltz. Foltz, a sophomore at the Bowling...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

BREAD calls for reform, training for Columbus police at annual Nehemiah Action event

It’s happened with such regularity that by now the reaction seems routine: police shoot and kill a Black person, and protesters gather in the streets of Columbus. Twice in April, protests formed within hours of the news that police had first shot and killed 27-year-old Miles Jackson on April 12 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital after he fired a gun in the emergency department and then again when a Columbus officer shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.
Whitehall, OHDublin Villager

Community Content: Whitehall fostering community approach to youth diversion

Although the Safer Whitehall Strategic Plan is made up of many complex components – with highly detailed goals, strategies and techniques to improve safety in our community – the plan is defined by one culture statement: “The Division of Police holds itself responsible for exceptional policing and believes in a community-oriented, mission-driven form of service.”
Franklin County, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown submits resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown said she is resigning Tuesday. Brown said the decision was made in regards to family. She said her mother, 92, lives in Cleveland, and she has a daughter with chronic health issues that are worsening. Brown served as president of the...