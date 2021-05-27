Alexandra Bergman
Alexandra Jean Bergman, 32, entered into the arms of the angels Wednesday, May 19, 2021 unexpectedly. Born May 9, 1989 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul Bergman and Debra Ann Klosterman, Alexandra was a master cosmetologist who practiced at Shear Perfection salon. She was extremely gifted artistically and loved sewing, gardening, cooking and creating. She was a bright, beautiful spirit that didn't meet a stranger. A Glynn county resident for seven years, Alexandra was Catholic by faith and attended St. Xavier Church.dailystandard.com