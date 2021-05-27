newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan Football Kicks Off In 100 Days

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago
As anticipation continues to grow for the 2021 college football season, many of the fans, players and coaches spent a better part of the morning celebrating 100 days until kickoff.

In a game that isn't expected to cause the Wolverines too much trouble, Michigan and Western Michigan will square off in the Big House on September 4th to kickoff the 2021 season. Though week one should go fairly smoothly for the new-look Wolverines, things are expected to get significantly more difficult in week two when Michigan welcomes Washington to Ann Arbor on September 11th for a primetime matchup under the lights.

Needless to say, the excitement is growing for a new football season in Ann Arbor.

While there are plenty of reasons to be excited for the promise and possibilities that come with a new season, the return of the fans seems to be fueling much of the excitement.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on last week that all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted on June 1st, while indoor capacity limits will be 50% and unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks indoors through the month. Additionally, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate, on July 1st unless unforeseen circumstances arise.

This comes as welcome news to sports fans all across the state of Michigan who've missed out on attending their favorite sporting events over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Michigan football fans specifically, this means that you can expect crowds of 110,000 plus rabid Wolverine fans inside of the Big House when Michigan kicks off this fall.

The full 2021 schedule is listed below.

  • Saturday, Sep 4. Western Michigan
  • Saturday, Sep 11. Washington
  • Saturday, Sep 18. NIU
  • Saturday, Sep 25. Rutgers (HC)
  • Saturday, Oct 2. at Wisconsin
  • Saturday, Oct 9. at Nebraska
  • Saturday, Oct 23. Northwestern
  • Saturday, Oct 30. at Michigan State
  • Saturday, Nov 6. Indiana
  • Saturday, Nov 13. at Penn State
  • Saturday, Nov 20. at Maryland
  • Saturday, Nov 27. Ohio State
It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.