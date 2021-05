All eyes are now on Davion Mintz. After it was determined earlier on Friday that Kentucky freshman Isaiah Jackson would keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft and that Keion Brooks Jr. would return for a junior year, Mintz is now the sole player left from last season’s roster who has not made a final decision on what he’ll do for the 2021-22 season. Will he turn pro? Or come back to Kentucky for a sixth year of college?