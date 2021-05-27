newsbreak-logo
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photo with Son Joaquin and Husband Mark Consuelos Ahead of Son’s Prom

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa recently shared photos of their youngest son getting ready for prom night with his date. The 18-year-old rocked a sleek black tuxedo, which originally belonged to his father.

“It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” Consuelos captioned his Instagram post. In the comments, Ripa wrote, “In your tux and shoes no less! “

“Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa.” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host, captioned her post alongside heart emojis.

Ripa also shared several photos of her son getting ready on her Instagram Story, including a few snaps of his dad helping him put the final touches on his big night. She also included a photo of her and her husband posing with their son and some shots of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière. “Scenes from pre-prom,” Ripa wrote on the first slide.

Kelly Ripa & Husband Set To Send Youngest Son Off To College

Meanwhile, the couple is gearing up to send their youngest son off to college. In March, the family announced that Joaquin would attend the University of Michigan. “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue,” the university wrote in their announcement, alongside a photo of Joaquin wearing their blue and maize colors. Their son will also be a part of the wrestling team.

“Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program,” Joaquin wrote on his Instagram account.”

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to their 23-year-old, Michael, who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts last spring. They’re also parents to their daughter, Lola, who is currently a sophomore at NYU.

Previously, Ripa spoke candidly about helping her youngest son prepare for college. During an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Ripa explained that Joaquin has dyslexia and dysgraphia. Dysgraphia affects a person’s writing abilities.

“Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night … Mark got very emotional, and very choked up, because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.’ Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” Ripa said.

The TV personality added that “through hard work, determination, [and] remediation,” Joaquin was able to overcome the “misunderstood learning difference,” and said that for their family, dyslexia and dysgraphia have been a “blessing.”

“Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues … their other skills become [stronger],” she said.

