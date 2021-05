Reba McEntire isn’t just one of the biggest names in all of country music. She’s also a proud and doting sister as well, sharing praise for her sister Susie. Susie McEntire Eaton is a Christian singer and has also gone into TV hosting as well. She is hosting the second season of “Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith” on the Circle Network. The show is Christian-based and focused on people recounting personal stories of faith. Reba McEntire herself will make an appearance later in the season.