Rina Sawayama has been cast in John Wick: Chapter 4

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming fourth film in the John Wick series, the popular action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, has cast pop singer Rina Sawayama in an as-yet unrevealed starring role, according to Deadline. Chad Stahelski, the director of the first three John Wick, will return for John Wick: Chapter 4. “I’m so...

www.thefader.com
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Keanu Reeves
#Feature#Incredible Talent#Europe
