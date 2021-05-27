Tornado Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Staunton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Staunton and Mount Clare around 100 PM CDT. Benld, Livingston, Sawyerville and Eagarville around 105 PM CDT. Mount Olive around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno, Hillsboro, Taylor Springs, Schram City and Coffeen. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 37 and 44. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN