Bond County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Staunton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Staunton and Mount Clare around 100 PM CDT. Benld, Livingston, Sawyerville and Eagarville around 105 PM CDT. Mount Olive around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno, Hillsboro, Taylor Springs, Schram City and Coffeen. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 37 and 44. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
Bond County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bond, Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOND...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Ramsey to Mulberry Grove, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bond, northwestern Fayette and southeastern Montgomery Counties, including the following locations... Bayle City, Fillmore, Bingham, Chapman, Shafter and Hagerstown. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois near exit 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Fayette County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN FAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1052 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pana to near Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 10:25 PM tree damage due to thunderstorm winds was reported in Nokomis, IL. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ramsey, Wrights Corner and Herrick. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Macoupin County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Lane restrictions start on Illinois 159 in Madison County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions have begun on Illinois 159 between Illinois 140 and the Macoupin County line. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September. Drivers are urged to...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

IL 159 In Madison County

MIDWAY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices Continue Reading
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carlinville, Greenfield, Wrights, Nilwood, Hettick, Standard City and Atwater. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Macoupin County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macoupin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Illinois.