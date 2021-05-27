newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported widespread significant flooding with numerous roads flooded in the Joplin area. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carterville, MO
City
Carthage, MO
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Newton County, MO
City
Galena, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
City
Webb City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Oronogo#Route D At#Thunderstorms#Center Creek Southeast#Baxter Springs#Emergency Management#Immediate Severity#Numerous Roads#Target Area#Murphy Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Golden City, or 7 miles southeast of Lamar, moving east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Lamar Greenfield... Lockwood Jasper... Golden City Everton... Carytown Dadeville... South Greenfield Arcola... Cane Hill Dudenville... Kenoma Pennsboro... Neola Meinert... Sylvania Bona This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 52 and 56.
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NEWTON AND NORTHERN MCDONALD COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wyandotte, or 7 miles east of Miami, moving east at 50 mph. Locations impacted include Neosho... Seneca Granby... Anderson Goodman... Diamond Loma Linda... Fairview Newtonia... Stella Wentworth... Stark City Ritchey... Tiff City Rocky Comfort... Racine This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 8 and 31.
Lawrence County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri West Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Purdy, Exeter, Wheaton, Washburn, Butterfield, Mccord Bend and Mcdowell. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 76, 1 Mile southwest of Cassville, Route C just south of Mcdowell, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route U, 8 miles east of Purdy, Route U, 1 Mile east of Butterfield and Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville.
Jasper County, MOJoplin Globe

2 roundabouts under construction in Jasper County

The first traffic roundabout in Southwest Missouri, which was completed in 2006, is getting a twin 15 years later, about a half-mile to the south. Construction is underway on a new roundabout at the intersection of Garrison Avenue, Fairlawn Avenue and Elk Street in Carthage. Traffic on Elk and Garrison...