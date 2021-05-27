Severe Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.