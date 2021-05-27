Severe Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sangamon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SANGAMON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois.alerts.weather.gov