Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow has offered to work with Riyadh in the sphere of hydrogen energy production. Russia is planning to increase its share in the global hydrogen market by 20% by 2030, and to increase annual exports of the fuel to 33.4 million tons by 2050. The country’s vast natural gas reserves and renewables potential could make it one of the world’s largest hydrogen producers within decades. Saudi Arabia also has ambitious plans to develop and export ‘green’ and ‘blue’ hydrogen.