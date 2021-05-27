newsbreak-logo
Sangamon County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sangamon by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sangamon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SANGAMON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois.

Cass County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MENARD...SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 148 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Berlin to 7 miles west of Springfield to near Rochester. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Loami, Tallula, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding and Berry. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 85 and 110. Interstate 72 between mile markers 78 and 110.
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Heavy Rain In Forecast, But Flooding Risk Seen As Minimal

Despite heavy rain that’s already fallen on Springfield… with more on the way… Sangamon County emergency management officials are not expecting major flooding problems, other than problems with water on some roadways and underpasses. The director of the Office of Emergency Management, Bill Lee, tells WMAY that the county has...
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.