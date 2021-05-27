Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MENARD...SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 148 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Berlin to 7 miles west of Springfield to near Rochester. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Petersburg, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Greenview, Loami, Tallula, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding and Berry. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 85 and 110. Interstate 72 between mile markers 78 and 110.