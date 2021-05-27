Long Time Town Clerk Passes on the Baton
Long-time Town Clerk Patrick O’Sullivan has announced recently that he will not run for a 13th term come November. O’Sullivan said he and his family had talked about retirement for a while, but when the Democratic Town Committee started working on a ballot, he told them that his name would not be on it. That was right around the time of his 71st birthday in April. “It is time to pass the torch to another town clerk,” he said when asked about retirement.orangetownnews.com