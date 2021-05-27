newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Long Time Town Clerk Passes on the Baton

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time Town Clerk Patrick O’Sullivan has announced recently that he will not run for a 13th term come November. O’Sullivan said he and his family had talked about retirement for a while, but when the Democratic Town Committee started working on a ballot, he told them that his name would not be on it. That was right around the time of his 71st birthday in April. “It is time to pass the torch to another town clerk,” he said when asked about retirement.

orangetownnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, CT
City
Derby, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Orange, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Town Hall#Marriage Licenses#Election Day#State Legislators#The Town Clerk#S120#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#The Board Of Selectmen#Community Services#The General Assembly#Board Of Finance#Town Of Orange#Orange Town News#Orange Town Clerk#Baton#Ordinances#Orange Residents#Orange Center Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange, CTtheorangetimes.com

Connor Deane To Run For Orange First Selectman

Orange native Connor Deane announced today that he will seek the nomination of the Orange Democrats for the town’s first selectman. “For nearly thirty years, Orange has been my home. This town has instilled in me the value of hard work, the power of community and the need to give back. That’s why I’m running for first selectman,” Deane said.
Connecticut StateDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
New Haven County, CTEyewitness News

HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: A New Haven County city

(WFSB) - Twenty Towns in Twenty Days heads to New Haven County on Thursday. The May 13 location was revealed during Eyewitness News This Morning's Hometown Scramble. Take a look at more 20 Towns in Twenty Days stories here.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Let's eliminate illegal voting

We live in the greatest country in the world. We have the most powerful military, we put men on the moon, we have equipment operating on Mars. We invented a vaccine in months, our technology is the best in the world and we have the best universities. I can go on and on, but I think you know what I am saying.