Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across south central Lincoln County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Glencoe and San Patricio, with up to 2 inches in surrounding communities. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. High and fast water flows are also likely in the Rio Bonito and Rio Hondo. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ruidoso Downs, San Patricio, Hondo, Tinnie, Glencoe and Sunset. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 103 and 107, or from near Lincoln to Picacho. Highway 70 from near Ruidoso to Highway 380. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED