Cherokee County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended however residual flooding will continue to be possible. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
Dawson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of O`donnell, or 16 miles southeast of Tahoka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Wetmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 04:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bent; Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BENT AND EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Thomas County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Thomas FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDING COUNTIES At 1105 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and southeastern Harding Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Middlesex County in New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 8.0 2.3 1.6 Minor 30/12 PM 7.0 1.3 1.8 None 31/12 AM 6.9 1.2 0.9 None 31/01 PM 5.5 -0.2 0.4 None 01/01 AM 5.9 0.2 0.2 None 01/02 PM 5.1 -0.6 0.1 None
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 07:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bent FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BENT AND EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 05:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:39:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BENT AND EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lincoln County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across south central Lincoln County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Glencoe and San Patricio, with up to 2 inches in surrounding communities. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. High and fast water flows are also likely in the Rio Bonito and Rio Hondo. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ruidoso Downs, San Patricio, Hondo, Tinnie, Glencoe and Sunset. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 103 and 107, or from near Lincoln to Picacho. Highway 70 from near Ruidoso to Highway 380. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Wetmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Wetmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...EASTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN OCHILTREE AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hardesty to 7 miles south of Gruver to 5 miles southwest of Morse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Hardesty, Morse, Farnsworth, Waka and Pringle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The lower Angelina River is expected to fall to 11.4 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River throughout much of this May.
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of O`donnell, or 16 miles southeast of Tahoka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of O`donnell, or 16 miles southeast of Tahoka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. At 5:30 am the stage was estimated to be near 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.5 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River throughout much of this May.