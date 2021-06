One of the latest in the SE450 series, the Samsung SE450 isn’t going to bring high frame rights or astound with a near lifelike picture, but it will always get the job done. Forgoing modern features, the SE450 focuses on performance and durability, the two best aspects of this monitor. With a durable stand, VESA support, and a surprisingly high resolution, this monitor easily makes it into our list for Best Vertical Monitors and Best Computer Monitors.