newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Madison County in southwestern Illinois East Central Franklin County in east central Missouri North Central Jefferson County in east central Missouri Saint Charles County in east central Missouri Saint Louis County in east central Missouri Saint Louis City in east central Missouri * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Louis, O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Granite City, Wentzville, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Arnold, Manchester, Creve Coeur and Overland.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirkwood, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
City
Madison, IL
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Creve Coeur, IL
City
Manchester, IL
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#National Weather Service#Jefferson County#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Franklin County#Maryland Heights#University City#Heavy Rain#Doppler Radar#St Louis#Wildwood#St Peters#Wentzville#Florissant#Ballwin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

IL 159 In Madison County

MIDWAY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices Continue Reading