U S Senate Committee on Finance : Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill

The Biden administration has set Monday as a deadline to show any progress on reaching an agreement with Republicans on the $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill. This past week, Senate Republicans released their nearly $1 trillion counter proposal, which included funding for roads, bridges and broadband access. It also includes $4 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which is a priority of the President Biden. One of the big differences between both plans is how to pay for it. The President want to raise the corporate tax rate, and Republicans want to use unspent COVID relief dollars and user fees for electric vehicles. Senator Rob Portman says increasing taxes when the economy is recovering is not the best way to pay for this.