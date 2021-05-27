U S Senate Committee on Finance : Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill

newsbreak-logo
May 27,2021 Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill. Washington, D.C.--The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines on 'The Clean Energy for America Act,' a bill that eliminates tax incentives for the fossil fuel industry, which would result in job losses and increased gas prices at the pump for consumers. Although Democrats indicated a willingness to continue conversations on a number of Republican proposals, including proposals to ensure electric vehicles (EVs) contribute fairly to the Highway Trust Fund, they rejected a vast number of commonsense amendments Finance Committee Republican Members offered to improve the bill.

