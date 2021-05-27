newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Bethlehem City Council shifts to a female majority

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than a century, Bethlehem City Council will have a female majority after four women made history in last week’s primary election. Their election reflects a larger trend. Voters endorsed Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith for a second term and selected political newcomers Rachel Leon, Hillary...

