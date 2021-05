Theories behind the highly competitive housing market range from years of underbuilding to sellers reluctant to list—but are all these reasons true or just speculation? John Burns Real Estate Consulting’s (JBREC) latest analysis tackles the popular rationales to see which are fact and which are fiction. The basics remain true: the housing shortage results from a surge in demand, which has pushed up housing prices. But JBREC argues that no, sellers being fearful of COVID-19 is not why there is a shortage. Both new and existing home sales are up to the highest level in years. This cannot happen if a significant number of sellers are holding back.