Healthy skin is vital for your overall well-being, but itchy skin, also known as pruritus, is an annoying and uncomfortable sensation that makes you want to scratch. It’s normal to get an itch sometimes, but if it lasts for more than five or six weeks, it means you have a chronic itch that may interfere with your everyday life. Your skin may appear red, irritated, or rough depending on what’s causing it. If an itch is left untreated for too long, excessive scratching may lead to open wounds, bleeding and infections.